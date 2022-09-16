Investors finally get a glimpse of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) volume hitting the figure of 6.08 million.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) kicked off on September 15, 2022, at the price of $164.22, down -1.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $165.677 and dropped to $161.72 before settling in for the closing price of $165.26. Over the past 52 weeks, TXN has traded in a range of $144.46-$202.26.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 6.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.50%. With a float of $911.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $920.00 million.

In an organization with 31000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 87.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 363,527. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 2,048 shares at a rate of $177.50, taking the stock ownership to the 28,475 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 43,068 for $178.91, making the entire transaction worth $7,705,124. This insider now owns 66,822 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.12) by $0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.14, a number that is poised to hit 2.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.51.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 43.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $170.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $173.56. However, in the short run, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $164.99. Second resistance stands at $167.31. The third major resistance level sits at $168.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $161.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $159.40. The third support level lies at $157.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 148.77 billion has total of 913,707K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,344 M in contrast with the sum of 7,769 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,212 M and last quarter income was 2,291 M.