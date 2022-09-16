Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Zymergen Inc. (ZY) to new highs

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) kicked off on September 15, 2022, at the price of $2.72, up 0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.03 and dropped to $2.72 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. Over the past 52 weeks, ZY has traded in a range of $1.10-$14.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -82.10%. With a float of $97.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 507 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -440.02, operating margin of -1943.13, and the pretax margin is -2199.83.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Zymergen Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 8,681. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,928 shares at a rate of $2.21, taking the stock ownership to the 466,027 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 3,410 for $2.21, making the entire transaction worth $7,536. This insider now owns 298,427 shares in total.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.71) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2160.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zymergen Inc.’s (ZY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.25 million, its volume of 0.87 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Zymergen Inc.’s (ZY) raw stochastic average was set at 51.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.96 in the near term. At $3.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.34.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 268.94 million has total of 104,099K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,740 K in contrast with the sum of -361,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,630 K and last quarter income was -116,470 K.