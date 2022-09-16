MoneyLion Inc. (ML) last year’s performance of -87.07% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on September 15, 2022, with MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) stock priced at $1.24, down -0.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. ML’s price has ranged from $1.17 to $11.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -135.50%. With a float of $179.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.31 million.

The firm has a total of 556 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.46, operating margin of -25.53, and the pretax margin is -99.02.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 12.60%, while institutional ownership is 40.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 196,747. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company sold 135,828 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 3,378,651 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s CEO, President and Director bought 32,942 for $1.49, making the entire transaction worth $49,008. This insider now owns 18,772,285 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -106.52 while generating a return on equity of -73.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MoneyLion Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MoneyLion Inc., ML], we can find that recorded value of 1.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 7.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6274, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2188. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1000.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 311.02 million, the company has a total of 242,758K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 171,110 K while annual income is -177,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 87,340 K while its latest quarter income was -23,070 K.