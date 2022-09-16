MULN (Mullen Automotive Inc.) climbed 2.32 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) kicked off on September 15, 2022, at the price of $0.5339, up 2.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5737 and dropped to $0.525 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has traded in a range of $0.52-$15.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -536.60%. With a float of $411.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.29 million.

The firm has a total of 44 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 33,500. In this transaction Pres. Mullen Automotive of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 9,729 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s CEO, President sold 350,000 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $391,965. This insider now owns 7,411,066 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.70

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN], we can find that recorded value of 144.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 86.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8289, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1506. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5697. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5961. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6184. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5210, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4987. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4723.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 270.85 million has total of 509,294K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -36,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -59,470 K.