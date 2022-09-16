NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.15 million

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) on September 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.64, soaring 1.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.49 and dropped to $6.64 before settling in for the closing price of $6.89. Within the past 52 weeks, NEXT’s price has moved between $2.08 and $8.95.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -38.40%. With a float of $120.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.31 million.

The firm has a total of 57 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -28.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NextDecade Corporation, NEXT], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 59.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.89. The third major resistance level sits at $8.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.75.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 848.68 million based on 128,692K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -22,040 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.