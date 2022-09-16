No matter how cynical the overall market is, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) performance over the last week is recorded -2.83%

A new trading day began on September 15, 2022, with CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) stock priced at $9.38, down -2.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.525 and dropped to $9.15 before settling in for the closing price of $9.49. CCCS’s price has ranged from $7.41 to $13.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.40%. With a float of $598.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $605.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2250 employees.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 973,193. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 102,165 shares at a rate of $9.53, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director sold 8,404 for $9.86, making the entire transaction worth $82,885. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Looking closely at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 66.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.98. However, in the short run, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.48. Second resistance stands at $9.69. The third major resistance level sits at $9.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.73.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.75 billion, the company has a total of 616,504K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 688,290 K while annual income is -248,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 192,790 K while its latest quarter income was 15,560 K.