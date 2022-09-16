No matter how cynical the overall market is Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) performance over the last week is recorded -7.91%

September 15, 2022, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) trading session started at the price of $4.22, that was -2.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.48 and dropped to $4.09 before settling in for the closing price of $4.30. A 52-week range for OPEN has been $4.03 – $25.33.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 88.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -138.80%. With a float of $526.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $624.96 million.

In an organization with 2816 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.10, operating margin of -7.03, and the pretax margin is -8.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 967,612. In this transaction President of this company sold 183,782 shares at a rate of $5.26, taking the stock ownership to the 3,518,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s CEO sold 82,288 for $5.26, making the entire transaction worth $433,246. This insider now owns 33,196,702 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -8.25 while generating a return on equity of -34.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 17.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.10. However, in the short run, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.42. Second resistance stands at $4.64. The third major resistance level sits at $4.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.64.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

There are 628,891K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.59 billion. As of now, sales total 8,021 M while income totals -662,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,198 M while its last quarter net income were -54,000 K.