No matter how cynical the overall market is Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) performance over the last week is recorded -2.99%

A new trading day began on September 15, 2022, with Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) stock priced at $24.57, up 2.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.67 and dropped to $24.54 before settling in for the closing price of $25.31. UPST’s price has ranged from $22.42 to $401.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -43.00%. With a float of $69.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1497 employees.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upstart Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 100,920. In this transaction Corporate Controller of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $25.23, taking the stock ownership to the 42,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Corporate Controller sold 420 for $27.35, making the entire transaction worth $11,487. This insider now owns 24,602 shares in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 24.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Upstart Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) saw its 5-day average volume 6.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 10.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.62.

During the past 100 days, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) raw stochastic average was set at 4.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 188.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.91 in the near term. At $27.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.65.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.08 billion, the company has a total of 81,348K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 848,590 K while annual income is 135,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 228,160 K while its latest quarter income was -29,870 K.