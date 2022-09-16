Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is -1.01% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) on September 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.47, plunging -2.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.63 and dropped to $9.33 before settling in for the closing price of $9.77. Within the past 52 weeks, OII’s price has moved between $8.56 and $18.20.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -3.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.20%. With a float of $98.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.26 million.

In an organization with 8500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.13, operating margin of +2.13, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oceaneering International Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 218,052. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $8.72, taking the stock ownership to the 99,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director sold 3,500 for $11.22, making the entire transaction worth $39,286. This insider now owns 113,980 shares in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2.64 while generating a return on equity of -9.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was better than the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) raw stochastic average was set at 19.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.15. However, in the short run, Oceaneering International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.66. Second resistance stands at $9.79. The third major resistance level sits at $9.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.19. The third support level lies at $9.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 957.43 million based on 100,260K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,869 M and income totals -49,310 K. The company made 524,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.