PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is -4.47% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

September 15, 2022, PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) trading session started at the price of $120.30, that was 0.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.87 and dropped to $119.6704 before settling in for the closing price of $120.16. A 52-week range for PPG has been $107.06 – $177.32.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 3.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.60%. With a float of $234.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.40 million.

In an organization with 49300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.18, operating margin of +10.55, and the pretax margin is +10.80.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PPG Industries Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of PPG Industries Inc. is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 3,908,273. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 30,086 shares at a rate of $129.90, taking the stock ownership to the 24,693 shares.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.73) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.45 while generating a return on equity of 23.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.97% during the next five years compared to 23.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.79.

During the past 100 days, PPG Industries Inc.’s (PPG) raw stochastic average was set at 43.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $126.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $136.05. However, in the short run, PPG Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $122.32. Second resistance stands at $124.19. The third major resistance level sits at $125.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.79. The third support level lies at $115.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Key Stats

There are 234,997K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.56 billion. As of now, sales total 16,802 M while income totals 1,439 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,691 M while its last quarter net income were 441,000 K.