Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) last year’s performance of -88.01% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) on September 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.37, plunging -12.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. Within the past 52 weeks, SPIR’s price has moved between $1.12 and $19.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.90%. With a float of $114.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 269 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.84, operating margin of -141.18, and the pretax margin is -43.38.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -44.52 while generating a return on equity of -9.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Looking closely at Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4052, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0705. However, in the short run, Spire Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3100. Second resistance stands at $1.4500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8700.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 177.80 million based on 139,895K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,380 K and income totals -19,310 K. The company made 19,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -40,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.