UMC (United Microelectronics Corporation) dropped -0.63 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) on September 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.36, plunging -0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.43 and dropped to $6.30 before settling in for the closing price of $6.39. Within the past 52 weeks, UMC’s price has moved between $6.24 and $11.89.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 7.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.90%. With a float of $2.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.44 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19426 employees.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.3) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.10% during the next five years compared to 47.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Trading Performance Indicators

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Looking closely at United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC), its last 5-days average volume was 6.86 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.73. However, in the short run, United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.42. Second resistance stands at $6.49. The third major resistance level sits at $6.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.16.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.48 billion based on 2,484,600K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,679 M and income totals 1,847 M. The company made 2,450 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 725,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.