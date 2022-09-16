Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) average volume reaches $2.12M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On September 15, 2022, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) opened at $1.38, lower -7.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.27 before settling in for the closing price of $1.37. Price fluctuations for URG have ranged from $0.95 to $2.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -30.20% at the time writing. With a float of $216.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71431.25, operating margin of -104731.25, and the pretax margin is -143362.50.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 2.83%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 201,286. In this transaction Director of this company sold 157,399 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 238,285 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT sold 239,422 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $431,055. This insider now owns 2,838,321 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -143362.50 while generating a return on equity of -43.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17982.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.37 million, its volume of 1.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 58.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1982, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3221. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3467 in the near term. At $1.4233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4617. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2317, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1167.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

There are currently 222,631K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 287.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20 K according to its annual income of -22,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20 K and its income totaled -350 K.