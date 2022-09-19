$1.23M in average volume shows that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on September 16, 2022, with Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) stock priced at $11.92, down -3.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.00 and dropped to $11.42 before settling in for the closing price of $12.14. CRDO’s price has ranged from $8.61 to $18.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -27.60%. With a float of $95.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.08 million.

The firm has a total of 382 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.21, operating margin of -42.99, and the pretax margin is -43.10.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 11.50%, while institutional ownership is 28.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 102,188. In this transaction General Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 8,115 shares at a rate of $12.59, taking the stock ownership to the 264,730 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 1,560 for $12.71, making the entire transaction worth $19,830. This insider now owns 272,845 shares in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -46.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, CRDO], we can find that recorded value of 5.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 35.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.30. The third major resistance level sits at $12.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.86.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.77 billion, the company has a total of 145,682K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 106,480 K while annual income is -22,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 46,470 K while its latest quarter income was -70 K.