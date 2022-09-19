$1.49M in average volume shows that ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on September 16, 2022, with ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) stock priced at $8.88, down -7.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.97 and dropped to $8.35 before settling in for the closing price of $9.20. ACVA’s price has ranged from $6.10 to $22.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -134.40%. With a float of $113.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1470 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.43, operating margin of -20.98, and the pretax margin is -21.61.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 37,370. In this transaction Chief Sales Officer of this company sold 2,931 shares at a rate of $12.75, taking the stock ownership to the 66,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CCDSO and Chief Legal Officer sold 16,535 for $20.08, making the entire transaction worth $332,023. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -21.81 while generating a return on equity of -19.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ACV Auctions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 27.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.85 in the near term. At $9.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.98. The third support level lies at $7.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.45 billion, the company has a total of 157,680K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 358,440 K while annual income is -78,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 115,070 K while its latest quarter income was -24,520 K.