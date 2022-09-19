12.88% percent quarterly performance for Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on September 16, 2022, with Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) stock priced at $0.62, down -7.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.62 and dropped to $0.5301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. RMO’s price has ranged from $0.44 to $5.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 175.60%. With a float of $175.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 293 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -127.04, operating margin of -698.02, and the pretax margin is +59.74.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Romeo Power Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 26.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 2,834,274. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,654,954 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 11,905,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,420,046 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $2,561,337. This insider now owns 13,559,954 shares in total.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +59.69 while generating a return on equity of 4.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 175.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Romeo Power Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

Looking closely at Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Romeo Power Inc.’s (RMO) raw stochastic average was set at 11.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6396, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5370. However, in the short run, Romeo Power Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5900. Second resistance stands at $0.6500. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6799. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5001, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4702. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4102.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 106.92 million, the company has a total of 185,909K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,800 K while annual income is 10,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,730 K while its latest quarter income was -40,440 K.