$337.37K in average volume shows that AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) is heading in the right direction

On September 16, 2022, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) opened at $2.03, lower -6.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.17 and dropped to $1.89 before settling in for the closing price of $2.03. Price fluctuations for ADTH have ranged from $1.91 to $11.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 257.60% at the time writing. With a float of $79.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.77 million.

The firm has a total of 295 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.13, operating margin of +0.59, and the pretax margin is +17.40.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +15.85 while generating a return on equity of 46.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AdTheorent Holding Company Inc., ADTH], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s (ADTH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7808, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.2698. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2667. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7067. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5233.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) Key Stats

There are currently 85,744K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 175.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 165,370 K according to its annual income of 26,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 42,480 K and its income totaled 57,780 K.