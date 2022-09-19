5.85% volatility in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) last month: This is a red flag warning

September 16, 2022, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) trading session started at the price of $8.18, that was -8.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.23 and dropped to $7.47 before settling in for the closing price of $8.32. A 52-week range for DO has been $5.17 – $12.04.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -14.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -135.10%. With a float of $99.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1900 employees.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 50.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.06 in the near term. At $8.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.54.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

There are 101,381K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 843.52 million. As of now, sales total 725,450 K while income totals -2,139 M. Its latest quarter income was 205,700 K while its last quarter net income were -21,930 K.