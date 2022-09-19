-53.67% percent quarterly performance for Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) on September 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.07, plunging -7.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Within the past 52 weeks, TUYA’s price has moved between $1.07 and $11.02.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -200.00%. With a float of $494.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3470 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.33, operating margin of -64.02, and the pretax margin is -57.91.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.92%, while institutional ownership is 34.30%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -58.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Looking closely at Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6650, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4701. However, in the short run, Tuya Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0600. Second resistance stands at $1.1100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9500. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9000.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 630.60 million based on 499,147K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 302,080 K and income totals -175,420 K. The company made 62,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -35,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.