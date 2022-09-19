8.22% volatility in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) last month: This is a red flag warning

On September 16, 2022, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) opened at $1.50, lower -7.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.51. Price fluctuations for GOTU have ranged from $1.15 to $4.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -108.40% at the time writing. With a float of $254.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9015 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.46, operating margin of -44.78, and the pretax margin is -46.67.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gaotu Techedu Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 15.00%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -47.30 while generating a return on equity of -72.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42 and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) raw stochastic average was set at 23.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6706, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7730. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4667 in the near term. At $1.5333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2667.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Key Stats

There are currently 257,032K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 390.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,030 M according to its annual income of -487,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,290 K and its income totaled -7,440 K.