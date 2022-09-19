8.67% volatility in Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) last month: This is a red flag warning

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) on September 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.54, plunging -7.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.54 and dropped to $3.16 before settling in for the closing price of $3.53. Within the past 52 weeks, HLTH’s price has moved between $2.75 and $22.55.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 278.90%. With a float of $125.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.50 million.

In an organization with 1585 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.26, operating margin of +30.77, and the pretax margin is +19.28.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cue Health Inc. is 12.90%, while institutional ownership is 48.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 96,337. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 26,664 shares at a rate of $3.61, taking the stock ownership to the 3,975,555 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 26,664 for $3.58, making the entire transaction worth $95,430. This insider now owns 3,975,555 shares in total.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +5.36 while generating a return on equity of 8.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 278.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.33 million. That was better than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Cue Health Inc.’s (HLTH) raw stochastic average was set at 11.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.78. However, in the short run, Cue Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.49. Second resistance stands at $3.70. The third major resistance level sits at $3.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.73.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 523.00 million based on 148,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 618,110 K and income totals 86,420 K. The company made 87,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -99,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.