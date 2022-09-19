-80.37% percent quarterly performance for Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is not indicative of the underlying story

September 16, 2022, Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) trading session started at the price of $1.25, that was -8.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. A 52-week range for LFLY has been $1.25 – $11.58.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -210.10%. With a float of $28.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.41 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 250 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Leafly Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Leafly Holdings Inc. is 22.40%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 605. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 402 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 26,358 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $39,669. This insider now owns 53,587 shares in total.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -210.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.37 million, its volume of 0.8 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.0373, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.1049. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2567 in the near term. At $1.3433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0833. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9967.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Key Stats

There are 39,884K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 51.11 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -5,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,050 K while its last quarter net income were 14,760 K.