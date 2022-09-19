A look at BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) on September 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3698, plunging -18.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.37 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Within the past 52 weeks, BTCM’s price has moved between $0.33 and $11.65.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 202.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -53.40%. With a float of $82.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.39 million.

The firm has a total of 153 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.35, operating margin of -1.81, and the pretax margin is -4.72.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BIT Mining Limited is 4.12%, while institutional ownership is 15.70%.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2015, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -3.90 while generating a return on equity of -42.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.75% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Trading Performance Indicators

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95

Technical Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BIT Mining Limited, BTCM], we can find that recorded value of 0.87 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, BIT Mining Limited’s (BTCM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 179.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5623, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4797. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3933. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2533. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2067.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.90 million based on 105,754K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,329 M and income totals -60,520 K. The company made 195,520 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.