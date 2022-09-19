A look at Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on September 16, 2022, with Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) stock priced at $7.34, down -5.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.35 and dropped to $7.11 before settling in for the closing price of $7.60. JMIA’s price has ranged from $4.47 to $21.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.40%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4484 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jumia Technologies AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Looking closely at Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 47.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.24. However, in the short run, Jumia Technologies AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.30. Second resistance stands at $7.44. The third major resistance level sits at $7.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.82.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 714.12 million, the company has a total of 99,877K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 177,930 K while annual income is -226,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 57,320 K while its latest quarter income was -68,970 K.