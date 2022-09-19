A major move is in the offing as Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) market cap hits 123.75 billion

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $75.62, down -0.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.82 and dropped to $74.68 before settling in for the closing price of $76.66. Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has traded in a range of $71.60-$164.46.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.70%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

The firm has a total of 15500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.25, operating margin of +22.38, and the pretax margin is +22.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 277,170. In this transaction EVP, Computing & Graphics of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $92.39, taking the stock ownership to the 161,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s SVP & GM DESG sold 824 for $99.31, making the entire transaction worth $81,831. This insider now owns 276,816 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.91) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 47.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.82% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AMD], we can find that recorded value of 76.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 97.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.64.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 12.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.14. The third major resistance level sits at $79.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.05.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 123.75 billion has total of 1,614,321K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,434 M in contrast with the sum of 3,162 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,550 M and last quarter income was 447,000 K.