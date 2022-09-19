A major move is in the offing as Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) market cap hits 310.04 million

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) on September 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.8301, plunging -5.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8399 and dropped to $0.7709 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. Within the past 52 weeks, MMAT’s price has moved between $0.76 and $6.55.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 63.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -38.70%. With a float of $270.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $301.49 million.

The firm has a total of 130 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.85, operating margin of -932.22, and the pretax margin is -2249.82.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 40,320. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 42,000 shares at a rate of $0.96, taking the stock ownership to the 1,158,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 35,000 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $44,800. This insider now owns 2,450,243 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2228.95 while generating a return on equity of -52.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meta Materials Inc., MMAT], we can find that recorded value of 7.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8927, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6075. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8460. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8775. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9150. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7770, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7395. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7080.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 310.04 million based on 360,837K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,080 K and income totals -91,000 K. The company made 3,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.