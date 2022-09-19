A major move is in the offing as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) market cap hits 140.35 billion

A new trading day began on September 16, 2022, with QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock priced at $124.12, down -0.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $125.74 and dropped to $123.045 before settling in for the closing price of $124.98. QCOM’s price has ranged from $118.22 to $193.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 74.00%. With a float of $1.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

The firm has a total of 45000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.51, operating margin of +29.16, and the pretax margin is +30.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 74.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 263,647. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 2,084 shares at a rate of $126.51, taking the stock ownership to the 917 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s SVP, Controller & CAO sold 70 for $145.68, making the entire transaction worth $10,198. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.96 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.94 while generating a return on equity of 112.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.62% during the next five years compared to 15.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are QUALCOMM Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.29, a number that is poised to hit 3.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [QUALCOMM Incorporated, QCOM], we can find that recorded value of 9.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.32.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $151.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $126.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $127.27. The third major resistance level sits at $128.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $120.72.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 140.35 billion, the company has a total of 1,123,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 33,566 M while annual income is 9,043 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,936 M while its latest quarter income was 3,730 M.