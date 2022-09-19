A major move is in the offing as Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) market cap hits 530.19 million

September 16, 2022, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) trading session started at the price of $6.39, that was -9.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.39 and dropped to $5.80 before settling in for the closing price of $6.43. A 52-week range for TTCF has been $5.84 – $20.26.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -214.10%. With a float of $44.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.36, operating margin of -17.33, and the pretax margin is -18.50.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tattooed Chef Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -40.95 while generating a return on equity of -38.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Looking closely at Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 1.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.96. However, in the short run, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.23. Second resistance stands at $6.60. The third major resistance level sits at $6.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.05.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

There are 82,460K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 530.19 million. As of now, sales total 213,430 K while income totals -87,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 58,110 K while its last quarter net income were -26,440 K.