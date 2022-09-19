ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) 20 Days SMA touches -1.76%: The odds favor the bear

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) on September 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.69, plunging -2.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.69 and dropped to $2.58 before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. Within the past 52 weeks, ADMA’s price has moved between $1.01 and $2.92.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.60%. With a float of $175.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.35 million.

The firm has a total of 527 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.57, operating margin of -72.41, and the pretax margin is -88.81.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 74.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 250,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,128,444 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 100,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 2,137,616 shares in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -88.52 while generating a return on equity of -62.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ADMA Biologics Inc., ADMA], we can find that recorded value of 4.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) raw stochastic average was set at 81.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.75. The third major resistance level sits at $2.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.48.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 532.09 million based on 196,357K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 80,940 K and income totals -71,650 K. The company made 33,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.