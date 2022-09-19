ADV (Advantage Solutions Inc.) dropped -7.17 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $2.60, down -7.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.64 and dropped to $2.43 before settling in for the closing price of $2.65. Over the past 52 weeks, ADV has traded in a range of $2.62-$9.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 133.30%. With a float of $96.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Advantage Solutions Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 95,398. In this transaction Director of this company bought 17,158 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 193,287 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 56,209 for $5.59, making the entire transaction worth $314,208. This insider now owns 176,129 shares in total.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advantage Solutions Inc.’s (ADV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.44 million, its volume of 0.71 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Advantage Solutions Inc.’s (ADV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.59 in the near term. At $2.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.17.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 844.00 million has total of 318,409K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,602 M in contrast with the sum of 54,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 981,080 K and last quarter income was 3,370 K.