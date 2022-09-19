Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) last year’s performance of 37.61% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) on September 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.37, plunging -8.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.4705 and dropped to $15.42 before settling in for the closing price of $16.91. Within the past 52 weeks, AEHR’s price has moved between $6.71 and $27.09.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 21.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 493.80%. With a float of $24.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 91 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 182,557. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $18.26, taking the stock ownership to the 180,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $17.50, making the entire transaction worth $175,002. This insider now owns 190,762 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 420.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Looking closely at Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 69.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.08. However, in the short run, Aehr Test Systems’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.21. Second resistance stands at $16.86. The third major resistance level sits at $17.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.11.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 462.46 million based on 27,344K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 50,830 K and income totals 9,450 K. The company made 20,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.