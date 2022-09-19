Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) last year’s performance of -32.66% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) on September 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $33.90, plunging -9.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.90 and dropped to $30.67 before settling in for the closing price of $34.08. Within the past 52 weeks, AGIO’s price has moved between $16.75 and $50.98.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -23.60%. With a float of $54.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.80 million.

The firm has a total of 390 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 3,240. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 108 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,549 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 233 for $30.81, making the entire transaction worth $7,179. This insider now owns 2,549 shares in total.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.81) by $0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -42.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.00% during the next five years compared to -3.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 291.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., AGIO], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.18.

During the past 100 days, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AGIO) raw stochastic average was set at 78.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.03. The third major resistance level sits at $36.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.87 billion based on 54,818K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals 1,605 M. The company made 5,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -91,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.