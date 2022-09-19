Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) kicked off at the price of $118.75: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $121.11, down -5.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.26 and dropped to $117.59 before settling in for the closing price of $125.04. Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has traded in a range of $86.71-$212.58.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 29.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 92.40%. With a float of $384.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $638.41 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6132 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.71, operating margin of +9.24, and the pretax margin is -5.01.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Airbnb Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 30,466,912. In this transaction Director of this company sold 250,000 shares at a rate of $121.87, taking the stock ownership to the 1,750,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,969 for $125.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,996,125. This insider now owns 174,148 shares in total.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -5.88 while generating a return on equity of -9.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.95% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.62 million, its volume of 8.02 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.96.

During the past 100 days, Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) raw stochastic average was set at 41.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $121.48 in the near term. At $124.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $126.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $112.14.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 79.96 billion has total of 648,699K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,992 M in contrast with the sum of -352,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,104 M and last quarter income was 378,840 K.