Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) with a beta value of 1.46 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On September 16, 2022, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) opened at $0.3714, higher 4.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.352 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Price fluctuations for AKBA have ranged from $0.30 to $3.35 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 168.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.50% at the time writing. With a float of $181.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 426 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.28, operating margin of -124.23, and the pretax margin is -132.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 33.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 416. In this transaction SVP, Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,147 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 418,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Director sold 4,567 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,653. This insider now owns 43,430 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -132.43 while generating a return on equity of -174.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Looking closely at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 40.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4022, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1747. However, in the short run, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3999. Second resistance stands at $0.4140. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4379. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3619, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3380. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3239.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

There are currently 183,849K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 67.98 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 213,580 K according to its annual income of -282,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 126,760 K and its income totaled 29,280 K.