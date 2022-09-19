Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) posted a -2.50% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On September 16, 2022, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) opened at $0.53, higher 4.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.60 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Price fluctuations for ASXC have ranged from $0.35 to $2.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 40.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.50% at the time writing. With a float of $234.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 153 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -171.50, operating margin of -803.98, and the pretax margin is -756.04.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Asensus Surgical Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 10,804. In this transaction Director of this company sold 27,010 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 13,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 18,000 for $0.53, making the entire transaction worth $9,558. This insider now owns 72,201 shares in total.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -758.77 while generating a return on equity of -54.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.58 million, its volume of 0.87 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) raw stochastic average was set at 51.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5423, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6511. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6150 in the near term. At $0.6570, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7140. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5160, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4590. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4170.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Key Stats

There are currently 236,719K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 129.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,230 K according to its annual income of -62,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 990 K and its income totaled -19,620 K.