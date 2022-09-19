Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 20,340 K

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $4.62, down -14.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.62 and dropped to $3.90 before settling in for the closing price of $4.70. Over the past 52 weeks, ATRA has traded in a range of $2.83-$20.04.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.40%. With a float of $93.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 434 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.05, operating margin of -1673.85, and the pretax margin is -1672.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 74,548. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 14,806 shares at a rate of $5.04, taking the stock ownership to the 457,287 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s EVP, Head of R&D sold 4,124 for $5.03, making the entire transaction worth $20,760. This insider now owns 158,882 shares in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.98) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1672.28 while generating a return on equity of -91.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) raw stochastic average was set at 18.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 175.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.47 in the near term. At $4.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.03.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 443.51 million has total of 94,362K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,340 K in contrast with the sum of -340,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 51,580 K and last quarter income was 18,470 K.