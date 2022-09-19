Audacy Inc. (AUD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,219 M

On September 16, 2022, Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) opened at $0.3774, higher 5.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4497 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Price fluctuations for AUD have ranged from $0.39 to $4.04 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 21.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.50% at the time writing. With a float of $118.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3586 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.35, operating margin of +7.49, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 54.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 18,945. In this transaction Chairman, President and CEO of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 1,771,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 100,000 for $1.63, making the entire transaction worth $163,000. This insider now owns 3,258,246 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Audacy Inc. (AUD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

The latest stats from [Audacy Inc., AUD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.28 million was superior to 0.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6125, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8990. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4643. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5069. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5640. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3646, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3075. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2649.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

There are currently 145,334K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 58.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,219 M according to its annual income of -3,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 319,440 K and its income totaled -770 K.