Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) 20 Days SMA touches -6.30%: The odds favor the bear

September 16, 2022, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) trading session started at the price of $2.64, that was -6.67% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.66 and dropped to $2.52 before settling in for the closing price of $2.70. A 52-week range for BKKT has been $1.98 – $50.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 49.40%. With a float of $58.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.23 million.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bakkt Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 18.90%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 43,680. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 8,320,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 14,115 for $10.14, making the entire transaction worth $143,126. This insider now owns 8,963,551 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bakkt Holdings Inc., BKKT], we can find that recorded value of 1.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.71. The third major resistance level sits at $2.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.33.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

There are 263,732K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 712.20 million. As of now, sales total 39,440 K while income totals -183,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,570 K while its last quarter net income were -3,900 K.