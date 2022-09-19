Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) 20 Days SMA touches -22.43%: The odds favor the bear

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $0.29, down -9.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.29 and dropped to $0.26 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has traded in a range of $0.29-$4.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -40.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.10%. With a float of $452.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 296.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Looking closely at Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI), its last 5-days average volume was 17.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 39.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3599, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6475. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2836. Second resistance stands at $0.3042. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3145. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2527, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2424. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2218.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 148.20 million has total of 509,431K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 140 K in contrast with the sum of -68,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 170 K and last quarter income was 4,600 K.