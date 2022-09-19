Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) with a beta value of 1.27 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $1.27, down -7.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.19 before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has traded in a range of $1.05-$14.17.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.00%. With a float of $161.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

The firm has a total of 260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 39.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN], we can find that recorded value of 2.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4888, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3881. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1367. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0833.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 337.00 million has total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,580 K in contrast with the sum of -16,420 K annual income.