China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 45.11% last month.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $1.21, down -4.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Over the past 52 weeks, CLEU has traded in a range of $0.54-$3.47.

While this was happening, with a float of $10.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 80 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.61, operating margin of -29.94, and the pretax margin is -24.30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is 31.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -31.97 while generating a return on equity of -4.66.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 25.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) saw its 5-day average volume 7.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) raw stochastic average was set at 14.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6475, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1113. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2098 in the near term. At $1.5199, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6998. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7198, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5399. The third support level lies at $0.2298 if the price breaches the second support level.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.00 million has total of 13,848K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,910 K in contrast with the sum of -1,250 K annual income.