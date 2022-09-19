Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) volume exceeds 5.87 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on September 16, 2022, with Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) stock priced at $24.40, down -6.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.40 and dropped to $22.84 before settling in for the closing price of $24.89. YOU’s price has ranged from $18.79 to $54.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -277.30%. With a float of $62.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2251 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.81, operating margin of -44.71, and the pretax margin is -45.26.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Clear Secure Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 163,909. In this transaction President & CFO of this company sold 5,460 shares at a rate of $30.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director sold 5,460 for $30.02, making the entire transaction worth $163,909. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -14.42 while generating a return on equity of -20.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -277.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clear Secure Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

The latest stats from [Clear Secure Inc., YOU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.12 million was superior to 1.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) raw stochastic average was set at 27.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.06. The third major resistance level sits at $25.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.04.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.73 billion, the company has a total of 149,986K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 253,950 K while annual income is -36,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 102,720 K while its latest quarter income was -7,160 K.