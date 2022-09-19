CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) last year’s performance of -20.93% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $71.07, down -2.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.13 and dropped to $69.92 before settling in for the closing price of $72.49. Over the past 52 weeks, CSGP has traded in a range of $49.00-$101.05.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.20%. With a float of $391.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.34 million.

The firm has a total of 4742 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.78, operating margin of +22.24, and the pretax margin is +20.78.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of CoStar Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 104,286. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,400 shares at a rate of $74.49, taking the stock ownership to the 20,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 2,000 for $72.51, making the entire transaction worth $145,020. This insider now owns 39,619 shares in total.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +15.05 while generating a return on equity of 5.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CoStar Group Inc., CSGP], we can find that recorded value of 14.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) raw stochastic average was set at 65.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.04. The third major resistance level sits at $73.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.33.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.70 billion has total of 395,949K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,944 M in contrast with the sum of 292,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 536,310 K and last quarter income was 83,470 K.