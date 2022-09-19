Domo Inc. (DOMO) last year’s performance of -74.97% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) on September 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $20.45, plunging -7.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.78 and dropped to $19.17 before settling in for the closing price of $21.04. Within the past 52 weeks, DOMO’s price has moved between $18.17 and $95.50.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 28.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.40%. With a float of $29.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.97 million.

The firm has a total of 917 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.78, operating margin of -34.30, and the pretax margin is -39.76.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Domo Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 101,750. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 3,750 shares at a rate of $27.13, taking the stock ownership to the 299,027 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s CEO sold 6,788 for $27.30, making the entire transaction worth $185,321. This insider now owns 379,171 shares in total.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -39.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Domo Inc. (DOMO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Domo Inc., DOMO], we can find that recorded value of 0.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Domo Inc.’s (DOMO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.42. The third major resistance level sits at $22.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.24.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 720.94 million based on 32,994K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 257,960 K and income totals -102,110 K. The company made 75,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.