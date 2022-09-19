Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) volume exceeds 2.18 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on September 16, 2022, with Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) stock priced at $42.98, down -7.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.07 and dropped to $40.78 before settling in for the closing price of $44.17. FUTU’s price has ranged from $21.23 to $99.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 141.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.50%. With a float of $78.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2318 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.66, operating margin of +50.03, and the pretax margin is +44.77.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 8.15%, while institutional ownership is 38.30%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 19.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.03% during the next five years compared to 80.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Futu Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 5.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.69.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 45.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.45 in the near term. At $43.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.87.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.49 billion, the company has a total of 150,379K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 912,270 K while annual income is 360,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 222,590 K while its latest quarter income was 81,770 K.