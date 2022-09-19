Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) kicked off at the price of $8.49: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on September 16, 2022, with Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) stock priced at $11.25, down -36.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.32 and dropped to $8.38 before settling in for the closing price of $13.35. GETY’s price has ranged from $7.86 to $37.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.60%. With a float of $94.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1600 employees.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Getty Images Holdings Inc. is 84.70%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 106,706,001. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 3,502,002 shares at a rate of $30.47, taking the stock ownership to the 65,777,998 shares.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Looking closely at Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.18.

However, in the short run, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.41. Second resistance stands at $12.34. The third major resistance level sits at $13.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.53.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.29 billion, the company has a total of 82,800K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 918,688 K while annual income is -2,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 31,730 K.