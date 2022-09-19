HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On September 16, 2022, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) opened at $2.03, lower -17.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.15 and dropped to $1.87 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. Price fluctuations for BEAT have ranged from $1.12 to $5.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -301.40% at the time writing. With a float of $5.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.15 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HeartBeam Inc. is 6.40%, while institutional ownership is 12.90%.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -102.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 24.67 million. That was better than the volume of 0.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, HeartBeam Inc.’s (BEAT) raw stochastic average was set at 59.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 276.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4142, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9156. However, in the short run, HeartBeam Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0833. Second resistance stands at $2.2567. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6967. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5233.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Key Stats

There are currently 7,996K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -4,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,530 K.