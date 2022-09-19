I-Mab (IMAB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 13,810 K

A new trading day began on September 16, 2022, with I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) stock priced at $5.29, down -6.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.35 and dropped to $5.05 before settling in for the closing price of $5.42. IMAB’s price has ranged from $5.19 to $78.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -545.60%. With a float of $81.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 378 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.41, operating margin of -2353.06, and the pretax margin is -2234.35.

I-Mab (IMAB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of I-Mab is 1.35%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%.

I-Mab (IMAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -2648.70 while generating a return on equity of -45.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -545.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are I-Mab’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.11

Technical Analysis of I-Mab (IMAB)

The latest stats from [I-Mab, IMAB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was inferior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, I-Mab’s (IMAB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.46. The third major resistance level sits at $5.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.67.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 450.39 million, the company has a total of 83,099K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,810 K while annual income is -365,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,543 M while its latest quarter income was 1,042 M.