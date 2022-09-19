Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -20.92% last month.

September 16, 2022, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) trading session started at the price of $7.96, that was -6.06% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.96 and dropped to $7.36 before settling in for the closing price of $8.09. A 52-week range for IAS has been $7.61 – $29.68.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -68.10%. With a float of $60.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 760 employees.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 7,158. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 885 shares at a rate of $8.09, taking the stock ownership to the 66,876 shares.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.99 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.92 in the near term. At $8.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.04. The third support level lies at $6.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Key Stats

There are 155,115K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.26 billion. As of now, sales total 323,510 K while income totals -52,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 100,330 K while its last quarter net income were 1,960 K.