Investors finally get a glimpse of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) volume hitting the figure of 2.35 million.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $1.34, down -16.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. Over the past 52 weeks, GOVX has traded in a range of $0.55-$5.61.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -14.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -42.40%. With a float of $24.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.74 million.

In an organization with 8 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of GeoVax Labs Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 820. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 2,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 4,464 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $5,000. This insider now owns 19,185 shares in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4817.19 while generating a return on equity of -266.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 113.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.97 million. That was inferior than the volume of 11.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 16.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 203.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 276.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6823, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8766. However, in the short run, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3033. Second resistance stands at $1.4567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9967. The third support level lies at $0.8433 if the price breaches the second support level.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 34.10 million has total of 24,744K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 390 K in contrast with the sum of -18,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80 K and last quarter income was -2,430 K.